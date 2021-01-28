HORSHAM, PA. and LOS ANGELES — Celebrities John Stamos and Guy Fieri have been enlisted by two of the nation’s largest bakers as part of partnerships focused on bringing energy to the bread category.

Mr. Stamos, a television, film and theater actor, has been named spokesperson for Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat bread brands. As the brands’ spokesperson, Mr. Stamos will appear in a television spot that will center on the brands’ seed-to-slice commitment to bake bread using sustainable methods and high-quality ingredients. He also will be featured in new digital advertising and social media, BBU said.

“I’m honored to deepen my relationship with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat bread since I am more aware than ever of how important it is to maintain a well-balanced diet filled with nourishing foods,” Mr. Stamos said. “There is always a loaf of Oroweat bread in our kitchen, and I expected my son Billy’s second word after ‘Mommy’ to be Oroweat. I’m excited that I will get to bring awareness of the hearty flavor and nutritional value baked into their breads.”

In addition to the partnership with Mr. Stamos, BBU unveiled changes to its Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat whole grains lineup. The changes, which went into effect Jan. 1, include revamped bread packaging that spotlights the strong nutritional benefits found in these varieties, such as support for digestive health, heart health and more.

“As consumers continue to seek out new ways to incorporate more whole grains and fiber into their everyday meals, we view this brand relaunch as a powerful way to help them easily identify the key nutritional benefits found in our whole grains varieties,” said Jessica Grane, marketing director of premium brands at BBU. “We’re thrilled with our decision to partner with John Stamos, knowing his determination to prioritize health and good nutrition despite leading an extremely busy lifestyle. It’s through this exciting partnership that we’ll continue our commitment to educate consumers about the benefits associated with choosing breads baked with high-quality, nutritious ingredients.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Fieri, chef, restaurateur and author, has inked a year-long partnership with King’s Hawaiian. As part of the partnership, Mr. Fieri will play a key role in the brand’s new multi-million dollar campaign, which showcases King’s Hawaiian as an essential part of every sandwich and brings to life how everything is better between King’s Hawaiian bread.

King’s Hawaiian’s partnership with Mr. Fieri marks its first omnichannel marketing campaign with a celebrity spokesperson. Mr. Fieri will be featured in television commercials and online advertising, a digital content series, retail activations, public relations and social media campaigns, and more throughout 2021.

“I’ve been servin’ up King’s Hawaiian at home and in my restaurants for years and am thrilled to finally make things official,” Mr. Fieri said. “It’s gonna be great to show folks across the country everything that King’s Hawaiian brings to the table from their iconic rolls to their equally righteous sliced bread, mini-subs, sliders and buns. Whether we’re talking about my famous Motley Que sandwich or your own personal favorite, I can’t wait to show ya how, when it comes to food, everything is better between King’s Hawaiian bread.”

King’s Hawaiian will kick off its partnership with Mr. Fieri on Feb. 8 with a national television ad that will examine Mr. Fieri’s “secret” to making a great sandwich with King’s Hawaiian sliced bread.

“As someone who really knows irresistible food, there was no better choice for this campaign than the mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri,” said Chad Donvito, chief marketing officer at King’s Hawaiian. “Guy not only has an eye for great food and a love for sharing it, like King’s Hawaiian, he also has a passion for giving back to those in need and embodying the Aloha Spirit, which is consistent with who we are as a company.”