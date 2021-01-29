MILWAUKEE – Conagra Brands, Inc. filed a notice with the state of Wisconsin indicating it will close its Sandwich Bros. plant in Milwaukee, effective April 2. The company said 190 jobs will be eliminated.

The reason for the closure is to improve efficiencies and effectiveness within its supply chain, according to Conagra.

The Sandwich Bros. plant, which was previously owned by Kangaroo Brands Inc., was purchased by Conagra Brands in February 2018 for $87 million. The operation produced breakfast and entrée flatbread sandwiches.

Sandwich Bros. sandwiches feature whole eggs, Jones sausage, 100% Angus beef, all-white meat chicken and American cheese. The facility uses local meat and cheese from Wisconsin.