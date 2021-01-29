MUNICH, GERMANY – One of the world’s leading baking industry trade shows, iba, is launching a three-day virtual event called iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS 2021, which will run from March 15-17 and serve as a digital meeting place to bring the international baking community together.

Organizers noted that the 72-hour networking initiative primarily is aimed at the process and packaging technology market segment and designed to provide business opportunities for wholesale baking companies as well as suppliers to industrial baking operations.

Meanwhile, iba, the global trade show held every three years, is scheduled to run from Oct. 24-28 at the Fairgrounds Munich.

Cathleen Kabashi, project manager for iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS, noted that the digital event will provide a gathering place for the baking industry that has been unable to come together as in the past due to travel and other restrictions associated with the pandemic.

She said the new format will focus on lead generation, knowledge transfer, product presentations and networking. Specifically, exhibitors will be able to virtually present new products to industrial bakers. Meanwhile, industry experts will provide attendees with the latest information on global trends and a host of other topics.

“We are constantly in contact with our customers, and we are aware of the strong need for exchange and the necessity of reliable, successful discussion platforms,” Ms. Kabashi said.

Michael Wippler, president of the Central Association of the German Bakery Trade, pointed out that the new event reflects how iba is constantly evolving to bring the global baking community together.

“We are always one step ahead, and we are looking forward to yet another innovation this year: a totally new format,” he explained “This exchange is to reaffirm our role as pioneers and to send an important message to the industry.”