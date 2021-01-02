PURCHASE, NY. — David Flavell has been promoted to executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at PepsiCo, Inc., effective March 1. He will succeed David Yawman, who is leaving the company after more than 22 years to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Flavell joined PepsiCo in 2011 and has held various senior legal roles, including as general counsel for Frito-Lay North America and the AMEA and Latin America businesses. Most recently, he was senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance and ethics officer.

Prior to joining PepsiCo he was the general counsel for Asia Pacific and Middle East with Danone, based in Shanghai, China. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Australian law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth, where he was ultimately a corporate and anti-trust partner.

“We have no doubt that David Flavell is the ideal person to take over this important role,” said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo. “David is a highly respected leader with a decade of experience at PepsiCo, including as general counsel for different businesses and geographies and the leader of our compliance and ethics team. In each position, he has demonstrated a firm commitment to upholding and modeling the values we stand for as a company, and I look forward to working with him even more closely in the years ahead to make PepsiCo a faster, stronger, better company.”