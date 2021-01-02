MINNEAPOLIS – Sunopta Inc. is expanding its plant-based food manufacturing capacity by investing in its Allentown, Pa., plant. The plant is used for aseptic beverage processing.

“This project, in our Allentown, Pa., plant, follows the completion of three large projects in the fourth quarter of 2020 to accelerate the growth of our plant-based business,” said Joseph D. Ennen, chief executive officer. “We expect this new capacity to come online in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

The other three plant-based projects involved expanding extraction capabilities and increasing capacity.

The company also said it has closed its frozen fruit processing plant in Santa Maria, Calif. Mr. Ennen attributed the closure to in investment in automation that allows the company to operate a same-size business with fewer assets.