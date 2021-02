With fully integrated real-time communication software and smart diagnostics, the TNA robag 3e system takes control to another level. The robag series of vertical form/fill/seal machines offer speeds up to 250 bags per minute using rotary triple, double, single or flat jaw configurations to package a variety of bag types. The robag also reduces reject rates, achieving greater than 95% efficiency and lowering waste below 0.5%.

(972) 462-6500 • www.tnasolutions.com