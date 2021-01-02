LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC is offering Fibre University, an online modular course designed to help formulators and food scientists solve fiber formulation challenges, including those related to taste, texture, nutrition, processing and labeling.

The first course will involve fiber fundamentals and will take place at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time on Feb. 10. The one-hour session will cover the different types of fiber, their processing and manufacturing performance, and specific formulation challenges such as sugar and calorie reduction. The course is free. To register, visit here.

“Through ongoing ingredient innovation, Tate & Lyle offers a broad selection of soluble fiber solutions with distinctive attributes for all food and beverage categories,” said Mervyn de Souza, PhD, global head of R&D for health and wellness and open innovation for London-based Tate & Lyle. “The use of soluble fiber extends far beyond sugar and calorie reduction to fiber fortification, which helps to support healthier lifestyles and provide nutritional benefits, while maintaining great taste.”