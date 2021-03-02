Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Even in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, consumers and food companies still care about sustainability. It may have taken a backseat to food safety and health, but it hasn’t gone away. In fact, as the pandemic wanes, consumers may be looking at sustainability differently.

“Sustainability remains a priority, but how consumer define sustainability is likely to change,” said Jack Bobo, food futurist and chief executive officer of Futurity, a food foresight company that helps brands get ahead of trends. “When you ask consumers what sustainability means, you end up getting some strange answers. Consumers want fewer insecticides on their food, but they also want to increase yields. They want food to be long-lasting, but they don’t want preservatives. That’s the challenge.”

In this premier episode of season five of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Bobo gives a tour of how consumers and food companies’ sustainability priorities sometimes misalign. To address that gap, companies need to tune into the nuances of what consumers are asking for and educate them on what they actually need.

Listen to this episode to hear what the baking industry is doing right and where companies can grow to not only better serve the consumer but also still improve the environment.

