CHICAGO — Chickapea is putting a plant-based spin on pasta with its new +Greens line.

The organic and gluten-free pasta is made with only chickpeas, lentils, kale and spinach. Each serving contains more than two servings of vegetables, 11 grams of fiber and 24 grams of protein. Additionally, the pasta provides iron and vitamins K and B6. Varieties in the +Green portfolio include penne, spaghetti and spirals.

“As a busy parent, I'm constantly crunched for time,” said Shelby Taylor, founder and chief executive officer of Chickapea. “That's why +Greens provides a one-pot solution with its high protein, vegetable and nutrient make-up. +Greens is incredibly versatile. You can easily replace animal-based proteins with Chickapea — it’s delicious tossed in a salad, soup or curry or enjoyed in your favorite pasta dishes. It's a high-quality, shelf-stable protein with clean, plant-based, organic ingredients.”

Chickapea’s +Greens line is rolling out to retailers this month. The new offerings join the company’s existing line of organic pasta featuring a chickpea and lentil recipe that includes linguine, penne, shells, spaghetti, spirals, elbows, lasagne and vegan mac.