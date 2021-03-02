VENICE, CALIF. – Your Super’s new Super Bars are formulated with dates, nuts and one of the company’s branded mixes, including Super Green, Golden Mellow and Chocolate Lover.

The Super Green bar tastes like lemon pie, according to the company. The bar is made with dates, cashews, lemon oil and the Super Green mix, which features wheatgrass, barley grass, moringa, baobab, spirulina and chlorella powder.

The Golden Mellow mix includes turmeric, ashwagandha, ginger, cinnamon, lucuma and pepper. The mix is combined with dates, cashews and almonds to formulate the Golden Mellow bar.

Cacao, carob, coconut, chia seeds and lucuma make up the Chocolate Lover mix which is combined with dates, almonds and sea salt to create the chocolatey tasting bar.

“Not everyone has time to add superfoods to their meals so when we asked our customers what product they needed most the answer was almost always snack bars,” said Kristel de Groot, co-founder and chief marketing officer.

One box containing 10 1.8-oz bars has a suggested retail price of $28.90.