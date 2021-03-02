CHICAGO — Blake’s Seed Based has launched a line of allergy-friendly rice crispy treats featuring flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. Flavors include strawberry and chocolate chip.

The new products join a line of seed-based snack bars sold nationwide in more than 1,000 retail outlets in varieties such as raspberry, blueberry lemon and s’mores. All of the brand’s products are free of the top eight allergens, including peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, eggs, dairy, fish and shellfish, as well as sesame and coconut.

Blake’s Seed Based Rice Crispy Treats are the first vegan and first certified nut-free products of its kind on the market, according to the company. Traditional varieties are made with marshmallows, which typically contain animal-derived gelatin. The seeds add vitamins, iron, zinc, magnesium, antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and protein.

“Our goal at Blake’s is to help our community #SeedYourPassion without being held back by snack options,” said Blake Sorensen, founder and chief executive officer of Blake’s Seed Based. “For me, that means seamlessly avoiding nuts. I grew up as the ‘EpiPen guy’ with a deathly nut allergy. You’ll notice there aren’t many items on the market for an adult with a nut allergy. Our new Rice Crispy Treats are an allergy-friendly sweet treat that everyone will be excited to eat and enjoy safely.”

The products are available online at blakesseedbased.com.