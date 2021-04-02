TRALEE, IRELAND — Kerry Group announced it has acquired Jining Nature Group, a Shandong, China-based maker of savory flavors, seasonings and prepared food products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to Kerry, the acquisition of Jining Nature Group will expand its customer base in China by providing deeper access to the country’s large regional markets via existing and well-established distribution and foodservice channels. In addition, Jining will enhance Kerry’s savory flavor manufacturing capabilities in the Asia Pacific market and will enable the company to offer a full suite of savory offerings in the region alongside its existing sweet and beverage flavor portfolios.

Founded in 2000, Jining Nature Food comprises Shandong Tianbo Food Ingredients Co., Ltd. and the business of Jining Nature Food Co., Ltd. The company operates two production facilities in Shandong and employs more than 300, including an extensive research and development team comprised of 70 scientists, engineers, chefs, chemists and flavorists.

“This acquisition will be an important component of our global savory taste strategy and, as a highly respected leader in the savory taste marketplace in China, will allow us to accelerate our leadership in the key categories of meat, snacks and instant noodles,” said John Savage, chief executive officer of Global Taste at Kerry Group. “The deep understanding from the Jining Nature team of local cuisine will enable us to create truly authentic taste solutions across a wide range of application and channels.

“In addition, capabilities in Jining Nature are highly complementary to our Authentic Savoury platform which includes smoke, stocks and fermentation along with a leading portfolio of savory flavors. The potential for this acquisition when coupled with our longstanding business in China and wider savory capability is hugely exciting. On behalf of the entire Kerry organization, I’m pleased to welcome the Jining Nature Group and its employees to our team.”