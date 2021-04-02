JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Kelly Socia has been named executive vice president of business development for North America at Acosta.

She brings nearly 20 years of experience working with CPG companies and retailers to the sales and marketing services provider. Most recently, she was vice president and US leader for Nielsen, where she helped build the company’s retail collaboration division.

Before that she was vice president of sales and regional vice president at Triad Retail Media, and a national account manager at Samsung Electronics.

In her new role, she will lead Acosta’s expanded business development team.

“Kelly is a goal-oriented leader with a proven track record, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Acosta team,” said Brian Wynne, chief executive officer of Acosta. “Utilizing our new go-to-market strategy and commercial value proposition, Kelly will play an instrumental role in growing our client base and expanding the adoption of Acosta’s robust capabilities with existing clients.”