BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. and McKee Foods Corp. are partnering for the second time in as many months to introduce a new ready-to-eat cereal. Coming in May, the companies will introduce Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal. In December, the companies announced the launch of Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal.

According to the companies, the new cereal will feature “crispy, indulgent brownie squares,” as well as cosmic rainbow pieces.

The suggested retail price for the new cereal is $3.99 for an 8.2-oz box and $5.69 for a 13.2-oz box.