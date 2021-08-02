BLACKBURN, ENGLAND – BBF Limited (BBF) is working to reduce the amount of plastic used in its packaging by setting a goal to remove more than 22 tons of plastic per year from its products’ packaging. The dessert manufacturer is also eliminating the use of black plastic while offering plastic-free alternatives for packaging when possible.

To encourage and support its commitment, BBF has joined The Waste and Resources Action Programme. As a part of the program, BBF has pledged to reduce waste and surplus by 15% within 12 months, which the business has already surpassed.

“Reducing our footprint on the environment is a huge priority for us here at BBF, which is why we’ve implemented various different initiatives to ensure sustainability takes precedence across all areas of the business,” said Jonathan Lill, chief executive officer, BBF Limited. “From reducing plastic packaging and offering alternate solutions to our customers, to reducing our energy usage and tackling food waste, we’re already well on our way to exceeding the sustainability goals we set out to achieve.”

For the past four years, BBF has been committed to achieving zero waste to landfill and has reduced its electricity and gas usage by 8.5% and 4.5%, respectively. BBF has also invested in training that educates employees on the effects of food waste.

“We’re continuously building on the infrastructure we already have in place to ensure we’re reducing our environmental footprint as much as possible and will continue to streamline the initiatives we have implemented to work towards the targets we have set to achieve over the next few years and beyond,” Mr. Lill said.

BBF is a dessert manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. The company produces cakes, pies, cheesecakes and tarts at its bakeries in the UK and Poland.