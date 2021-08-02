CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. has upgraded its www.potatorolls.com website to feature an improved user experience and to better manage increased web traffic.

As part of the update, Martin’s is adding new weekly content published in the form of informative blogs and recipes. Martin’s said it originally was prompted to update its old website in order to keep up with changing standards and trends, such as staying up-to-date and in compliance with web standards.

Product information is prioritized on the new website, Martin’s said, and additional fluidity has been added between the various sections of the site to add convenience. The new and improved product locator function allows consumers to find retail stores that carry Martin’s Potato Rolls and Bread in their area.

“The new site offers a modern look, yet sets the tone as warm, friendly, and true to the Martin’s brand,” Martin’s said. “It has a simple design with bold images, graphical elements, and with content front-and-center. Features on the site include: Product pages, recipes, product locator, merchandise store, blog, brand story and history, careers, and links to social media.”