BROOKLYN, NY. — Over Easy is breaking into the breakfast category with a new line of better-for-you breakfast bars formulated with organic oats, nut butter, honey and cage-free egg whites.

Made with 8 to 10 ingredients each, Over Easy breakfast bars are available in four flavors: apple cinnamon, banana nut, peanut butter, and vanilla matcha, with more flavors and product variations scheduled to launch throughout 2021.

The apple cinnamon bar is made with organic oats, almonds, honey, almond butter, tapioca fiber, dried apples, cage-free egg whites, cinnamon, vanilla extract and sea salt. Each bar contains 220 calories, 9 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 9 grams of sugar.

The banana nut bar is made with organic oats, almonds, honey, almond butter, tapioca fiber, dried bananas, cage-free egg whites, vanilla extract and sea salt. Each bar contains 220 calories, 9 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 9 grams of sugar.

The peanut butter bar is made with organic oats, peanuts, honey, peanut butter, tapioca fiber, cage-free egg whites, vanilla extract and sea salt. Each bar contains 220 calories, 11 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and 9 grams of sugar.

The vanilla matcha bar is made with organic oats, almonds, honey, almond butter, tapioca fiber, cage-free egg whites, vanilla extract, ceremonial grade matcha and sea salt. Each bar contains 230 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and 10 grams of sugar.

Over Easy was founded by Kyle Maggard, a West Point graduate, former Army Captain and father of two. Frustrated with the high sugar content in most convenient breakfast foods, he started creating breakfast bar recipes in his kitchen in 2018 while pursuing an MBA at Harvard Business School. Mr. Maggard worked on the recipes for months, committing to only using ingredients he could find in his own kitchen, before settling on the final products, then left Harvard to focus full-time on Over Easy.

“People talk about Big Tobacco, Big Pharma, and Big Oil … but what about Big Breakfast?” Mr. Maggard, also the chief executive officer, said. “Legacy breakfast companies have been pumping us full of sugar every morning for decades, and now breakfast on social media is dominated by ridiculous recipes and unrealistic 10-step morning routines. We all just need a breakfast that tastes great, is healthy, and doesn't slow us down, and as a dad with a toddler and a newborn, I understand this now more than ever. I created Over Easy to offer people a realistically delicious start to their day — through simple, healthy and great tasting breakfast bars.”

Over Easy breakfast bars are available for $2.49 per bar on the company’s website and Amazon, as well as in Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and in select Giant Martin locations. The company plans to expand distribution to the Midwest and West Coast in the coming months, with national distribution with select retailers anticipated by the end of the year.