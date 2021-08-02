The Sheet Cake Icing Line (SKIL) from Unifiller automates the assembly, filling and icing process for sheet cakes for industrial bakeries. This all-in-one sheet cake decorating line was designed and built for speed, accuracy and efficiency to help bakery manufacturers streamline their labor. The SKIL’s computer-controlled system can store up to 100 recipes and custom production speeds, icing up to 10 sheet cakes a minute. For base, top and side icing, its servo depositors provide optimal spread control and reduce the need for manual touch-ups.

(604) 940-2233 • www.unifiller.com