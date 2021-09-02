LOS ANGELES — Camille Gibson, a former vice president of marketing at General Mills, Inc., has been named chief executive officer of The Real Coconut Products Co., a maker of plant-focused, gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free tortilla and chip products.

Prior to joining The Real Coconut Products Co., Ms. Gibson spent 32 years at General Mills, Inc., most recently as vice president of marketing for Cheerios, Wheaties and Cascadian Farms. Earlier she was vice president of marketing and business unit director for Nature Valley and Fiber One bars. She also spent time as vice president and business unit director for Yoplait, Green Giant and Betty Crocker. She retired from the company in 2015.

During her career, Ms. Gibson has been recognized for her leadership, receiving Adweek’s “Brand Genius” award and being named to Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business” list.

She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in business administration from Ohio State University. She also was the first woman elected to become a Distinguished Alumnae of the Fisher College of Business.

“My entire career has been built on seeing the white space in the market, with the opportunity for significant scale,” Ms. Gibson said. “The innovation, depth and category expansion for Real Coconut’s grain-, gluten- and dairy-free CPG products was simply too exciting an opportunity to pass up. I am thrilled to join this creative and market-moving team.”

Originally introduced in 34 Whole Foods Market stores in Los Angeles, Real Coconut products are now available in more than 5,000 stores across the United States and Canada. And, in the last quarter, Real Coconut began shipping its range of Grain Free Tortilla Chips to more than 1,000 Publix stores and launched its Grain Free Large Wraps product in over 300 Sprouts Farmers Market locations. The company also introduced a new refrigerated 10-inch Grain Free Tortilla Wraps product in multiple Costco regions.

“Turning a no-compromises recipe idea into a successful CPG brand with immense growth in an extremely unpredictable year has been no easy feat,” said Daniella Hunter, co-founder and creative director at Real Coconut. “We have an incredibly dedicated and hard-working team who has remained consciously committed to the philosophies of Real Coconut, creating healthy alternatives that nourish the body while nurturing the planet. It’s ideal timing to bring in a reprised leader to help scale the brand, and we are humbled to have Camille onboard.”