NEW YORK – Halsa is expanding its line of dairy-free yogurts made with oat milk with the addition of a 24-oz zero sugar variety. The line extension has 90 calories per serving and may be used as a base for smoothies, dips, sauces, salad dressings and other plant-based recipes, according to the company.

The product is vegan, certified organic and contains prebiotics and probiotics. With a manufacturing process that does not include food additives or chemicals, Halsa is marketing the new variety as a clean label option.

“This simple oat yogurt has no naturally occurring sugar and no added sugar,” said Helena Lumme, co-founder. “It's a great way to get your daily pre- and probiotics without adding any sugar to your diet. And the whole grains oats are an ideal vehicle for gut-loving probiotics to fully benefit your body.”