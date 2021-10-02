LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC on Feb. 10 completed its acquisition of an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co. Ltd., a tapioca modified food starch manufacturer in Thailand. The acquisition will allow London-based Tate & Lyle to offer a broader range of tapioca-based systems in categories such as baked foods, dairy, snacks, noodles, soup, sauces and dressings.

“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Tate & Lyle,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle. “This acquisition extends our presence in specialty tapioca-based texturants and allows us to offer a broader range of tapioca-based solutions to meet customers’ needs for better tasting and clean label foods. It also establishes a dedicated production facility in the main tapioca area of eastern Thailand and expands our manufacturing footprint in the higher-growth Asia Pacific region.”

Tate & Lyle over the next three years will invest in the facility to increase capacity for higher functionality starches.

Tate & Lyle’s portfolio already includes tapioca-based starches. Claria Everlast, which may be labeled as tapioca starch, joined the company’s line of Claria starches last year.