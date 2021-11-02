WASHINGTON — Representative David Scott of Georgia, the new chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, on Feb. 9 announced the 24 new and returning Democratic members of the committee who will serve during the 117th Congress.

The members, listed by seniority, include Mr. Scott, Jim Costa of California, Filemon Vela of Texas, Alma Adams of North Carolina, who will serve as committee vice chair, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Antonio Delgado of New York, Bobby Rush of Illinois, Chellie Pingree of Maine, Gregorio Sablan of Northern Mariana Islands, Ann Kuster of New Hampshire, Cheri Bustos of Illinois, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands, Tom O'Halleran of Arizona, Salud Carbajal of California, Ro Khanna of California, Al Lawson of Florida, Luis J. Correa of California, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Josh Harder of California, Cindy Axne of Iowa, Kim Schrier of Washington, and Jimmy Panetta of California.

Representative Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture, announced the 22 new and returning House members who will serve on the agriculture committee during the 117th Congress.

Including Mr. Thompson, the following are Republican House members returning to the committee: Austin Scott of Georgia, Rick Crawford of Arkansas, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, Doug LaMalfa of California, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Rick Allen of Georgia, David Rouzer of North Carolina, Trent Kelly of Mississippi, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, Jim Baird of Indiana, Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota, Chris Jacobs of New York, and Troy Balderson of Ohio.

New Republican members of the agriculture committee include Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Tracey Mann of Kansas, Randy Feenstra of Iowa, Michael Cloud of Texas, Kat Cammack of Florida, Barry Moore of Alabama, and Mary Miller of Illinois.