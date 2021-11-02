KANSAS CITY – Keith Moore and Makayla Nicholis have joined the staff at Sosland Publishing Co. (SPC) as the new managing editor and associate editor, respectively, of Baking & Snack.

As managing editor, Mr. Moore will oversee the production of Baking & Snack. He succeeds Nico Roesler, who in January was named an account executive with Baking & Snack.

Mr. Moore has spent most of his career as a managing editor and writer in the publishing industry. In 2001 Mr. Moore joined Microwave Journal, a monthly print and digital trade publication. There he managed the daily production of the magazine, coordinating with design and sales teams and copyediting all print and digital content. He also produced content for industry webinars, trade shows and conferences. Mr. Moore joined Healthcare Technology Management as managing editor in 2011, and most recently, Mr. Moore worked for International Game Technology as a lead content analyst.

Mr. Moore holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY, and master’s degree in English from the University of Oklahoma, Norman.

In her role as associate editor, Ms. Nicholis will write features for Baking & Snack’s print publication and news stories for bakingbusiness.com.

Ms. Nicholis has a bachelor’s degree in English and anthropology from the University of Kansas. While at KU, she received awards and recognition from the William Allen White Kansas Scholastic Press Association.

“With Keith and Makayla joining our editorial team, Baking & Snack is well-equipped to deliver the information our readers need,” said Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack. “Our new staff members are bringing experience and a fresh perspective.”

Anna Wiber, digital marketing specialist, Sosland Publishing Co. Additionally, Anna Wiber, Baking & Snack’s digital media editor, has been promoted to digital marketing specialist, a newly created corporate position at SPC. In her new role, Ms. Wiber will manage the marketing efforts of the company’s sponsored and editorial digital products. She will create promotional materials for SPC’s products and collaborate across multiple departments to develop comprehensive marketing strategies that increase publications’ circulation and reader engagement.

Ms. Wiber graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and has been with SPC since 2014 covering both the retail and wholesale baking industry. From 2014 to 2016, Ms. Wiber worked for bake magazine as an online editor. From 2016 to 2021, she worked at Baking & Snack in a variety of roles, including associate editor, associate digital editor and digital editor.

“Anchored by Charlotte Atchley and Dan Malovany, the Baking & Snack editorial team is an ideal mix of seasoned experience and new, energetic talent, all dedicated to bringing content of unparalleled excellence to the baking industry,” said Joshua Sosland, president of SPC. “Anna Wiber has greatly elevated the digital presence of Baking & Snack in recent years, and as a digital marketing specialist I know she will execute strategies to accelerate growth in readership and audience engagement.”