ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Natural Products Expo West will be held virtually this year, organizers said on Feb. 11. The event, which typically occurs each March, previously was rescheduled to take place in Anaheim in late May.

Informa Markets’ New Hope Network, which produces the Natural Products Expos, also said it will refocus efforts to offer an expanded and enhanced Expo East in Philadelphia on Sept. 22-25.

“Along with connecting buyers and sellers in more curated ways, Expo East will bring to life our standards-driven approach to CPG sourcing and strengthen our industry’s efforts to grow organic and regenerative agriculture, engage in climate action, and foster justice, equity, diversity and inclusion,” New Hope Network said.

Expo West Virtual Week, to be held May 24-27, will feature virtual booths, a sampling program, networking opportunities, curated retailer and buyer programs, and educational sessions on product innovations and trends. The decision to cancel the in-person event was based on government restrictions, anticipated timelines around re-opening in California and industry feedback.

“While we are unable to meet in-person this May, all of us at New Hope are committed to continue serving and uniting this industry, connecting buyers and brands, and providing new environments for product discovery, networking and education,” New Hope Network said.

The event organizers canceled both Natural Product Expos in 2020 due to the pandemic and introduced Spark Change, a series of digital events focused on education and connection.