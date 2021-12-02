The Baker-Bot from Apex Motion Control is a cobot that manages repetitive work, such as cake decorating. With its easy-to-use interface, all bakers need to do is draw a design onto the tablet, then the Baker-Bot can handle the rest. The cobot system can create personalized messages or intricate patterns. In addition to decorating cakes, the cobot can also handle pick and place, loading/unloading trays and pans, palletizing tasks, and be integrated into most production lines without the need for safety guarding.

(778) 298-8292 • www.apexmotion.com