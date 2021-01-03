KANSAS CITY — Sweets are the stars of new product launches.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is rolling out new Baby Bundts miniature bundt cakes in cinnamon roll and lemon drizzle varieties. The individually wrapped cakes come in boxes of eight and are drizzled with icing.

The Kraft Heinz Co. is launching Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble, a personal serving of Philadelphia Cheesecake. The single-serve cups feature three layers with fruit or chocolate sauce on the bottom, creamy cheesecake filling and graham cracker or cookie crumble topping. The product comes in four varieties: original with graham crumble, strawberry with graham crumble, cherry with graham crumble and chocolate hazelnut with chocolate cookie crumble.

Partake Foods is introducing a new gluten-free, vegan brownie mix made with dutched cocoa, oat milk and sea salt. The mix is non-GMO and kosher and requires only the addition of water and oil.

