VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA’s KitKat bar is going vegan.

The new plant-based candy bar, called KitKat V, is made with crispy wafers, a rice-based formula as a milk substitute and 100% sustainable cocoa sourced through the Nestle Cocoa Plan in conjunction with the Rainforest Alliance.

“There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat,” said Alexander von Maillot, head of confectionery at Nestle. “We want to be at the forefront of that, championing the discovery of plant-based food and beverages. What better way to do that than offering a vegan version of one of our most famous and much-loved brands? The new KitKat V means chocolate lovers now have a great plant-based option when they have a break.”

KitKat V was developed by chocolate experts at Nestle’s confectionery research and development center in York, UK. The certified vegan product took about two years to develop.

“Taste was a key factor when developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat,” said Louise Barrett, head of the Nestle Confectionery Product Technology Center in York. “We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original chocolate KitKat.”

The new vegan KitKat will be launched later this year in several countries through the KitKat Chocolatory and select UK retailers to test the opportunity for a wider rollout, Nestle said.

“One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we're delighted to be able to make that wish come true,” Mr. von Maillot said. “I can't wait for people to be able to try this amazingly tasty new KitKat. This is a product for everyone who wants a little more plant-based in their life.”