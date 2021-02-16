AUSTIN — Real Food Bar, an Austin-based snack startup, is debuting plant-based protein bars made with upcycled ingredients.

The company transforms surplus vegetables into powdered ingredients for the bars. Real Food Bar incorporates upcycled kale, sweet potato and cauliflower, plus pea protein, cashew butter, tapioca fiber, agave syrup, coconut oil, pea protein crisps, sunflower oil, sea salt, vanilla extract and sunflower lecithin.

USDA certified organic and vegan, Real Food Bars contain half the sugar as the leading nutrition bar in the US, twice the fiber and half the net carbs, the company said. The bars are gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Flavors include cherry cashew, chocolate sea salt and peanut butter. An espresso chip flavor will be added soon.

The chocolate sea salt bar is made with unsweetened chocolate and cocoa. Each bar contains 210 calories, 15 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber and 7 grams of sugar.

The cherry cashew variety includes dried cherries and coconut flour. Each bar contains 190 calories, 15 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber and 10 grams of sugar.

The peanut butter flavor features peanut butter, peanuts and peanut flour. Each bar contains 210 calories, 15 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber and 8 grams of sugar.

“In addition to the nutritional benefits of Real Food Bars, we’re committed to addressing food waste in our supply chain,” said Anna Sullivan, co-founder of Real Food Bar. “We rescue imperfect veggies and convert them into delicious powders that are found in every bar. By doing so, we are doing our part to reduce the staggering 3 billion tons of food that is wasted every year in North America alone.”

Real Food Bars are available on the company’s website, Amazon and Walmart.com as well as at select Whole Foods Market locations in Austin.