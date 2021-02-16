AUSTIN, MINN. — Hormel Foods Corp. is building out its snacking portfolio with the debut of the Hormel Pretzel Bites and Cheese Tray, an addition to the Hormel Gatherings line.

Designed to be microwaved, the offering features 4 oz of soft pretzel bites, a packet of sea salt and 4 oz of cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.

The tray capitalizes on the growing snack trend, the increase in working and learning from home, and the move to smaller get-togethers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company.

"The Hormel Pretzel Bites and Cheese Tray comes at a perfect time," said Emily Klotz, brand manager for Hormel. "Consumers have told us they appreciate more than ever having something on hand that's delicious, easy to make and appeals to the whole family. Pretzels are one of the up-and-coming snack trends we see in the marketplace. Soft pretzel bites are increasing on restaurant menus across the United States, and we are excited to bring this restaurant trends into our consumers' homes."

The Hormel Pretzel Bites and Cheese Tray retails for $6.99 to $7.99 and is available in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers.