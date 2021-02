Plant-based protein remains front and center as a formulating trend, and to provide bakers and snack manufacturers with more options, Ingredion launched its Homecraft Quinoa 112 flour in the United States and Canada. This new flour is made from a proprietary waxy variety of golden quinoa seed sustainably sourced from Canada. This flour is suitable to gluten-free baking and can replace other grain ingredients, such as rice and corn.

