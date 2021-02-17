MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. has named Rick Gomez executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer, part of a flurry of executive changes at the Minneapolis-based retailer. He succeeds Stephanie Lundquist, who announced her plans to depart the organization earlier this year.

Mr. Gomez joined Target in 2013 as senior vice president of brand and category marketing, where he led marketing efforts across all merchandise categories and seasonal campaigns like holiday and back to school. He was named chief marketing officer in 2017, overseeing all of Target’s marketing and media strategy, creative, guest research, loyalty and corporate responsibility efforts. In 2019, he was named head of Target’s e-commerce business and digital strategy, and later that year he assumed leadership of Target’s enterprise strategy team. Prior to joining Target in 2013, Mr. Gomez was vice president of brand marketing at MillerCoors. He also held multiple leadership roles at PepsiCo, Inc., including chief marketing officer of the non-carbonated beverage portfolio. He began his career in brand management at the Quaker Oats Co.

Succeeding Mr. Gomez as executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer is Cara Sylvester. Ms. Sylvester joined Target in 2007 and has held a variety of leadership roles over the past 14 years. She most recently was senior vice president of home. In her new position, Ms. Sylvester will be responsible for building the Target brand across all platforms, furthering the company’s loyalty program and in-house media company, and fueling continued digital growth for the retailer.

Christina Hennington has been named executive vice president and chief growth officer. In her newly created role, Ms. Hennington will have oversight of merchandising, enterprise strategy, insights and innovation. She joined Target in 2003 and has held several merchandising leadership roles and supply chain positions at Target in more than 10 categories, including beauty, toys, electronics, essentials and more. She also has led the operations teams within merchandising across the United States and India, and oversaw Target pharmacy and health care clinics.

Jill Sando has been named executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Ms. Sando joined Target in 1997 and, according to Target, has established herself “as one of the industry’s most skilled merchants, known for her eye for trend, curation and anticipating guests’ needs across Target’s multi-category assortment.”

Katie Boylan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief communications officer. Ms. Boylan, who joined Target in 2011, has been leading the company’s communications function since 2017. Her expanded responsibilities now include Target’s social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, as well as the company’s philanthropic efforts.

“At the core of Target’s success is the most talented team in retail,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target. “The depth of expertise across Target’s leadership team in particular has been a critical driver in Target’s winning strategy and the excellence of our operations. The changes we’re announcing create new opportunities for key leaders to bring their knowledge and experiences to different areas of the business. I’m confident these moves will drive Target’s position as a best-in-class retailer today and well into the future.”