WEST HARRISON, IND. — Siemer Milling Co. has expanded its West Harrison mill by doubling its wheat storage capacity. With the expansion, the West Harrison mill now has storage capacity of 2.2 million bus, up from 1 million previously.

The new storage includes two steel bins, each with a capacity of 600,000 bus.

The West Harrison mill opened in 2015 and has been increasing production since, leading the Siemer Milling company to add more wheat storage.

“We have been anticipating the time when this investment became a priority, and last year we put it in the budget and completed it just in time for the 2020 harvest in June,” said Sunil Maheshwari, plant manager of the West Harrison mill for Siemer Milling.

The storage bins were made by Brock Manufacturing of Milford, Ind., and are 90 feet in diameter by 130 feet tall. The principal contractor for the project was G. C. Unverfehrt Farm Supply of Centralia, Ill.

The West Harrison mill produces 500 tons of flour per day. Most of the flour is made from regionally grown soft red winter wheat. It is used in a variety of products, especially batters, breadings, and coatings.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2021 Grain & Milling Annual, Siemer Milling’s overall wheat storage capacity is 9,244,000 bus and flour milling capacity is 41,500 cwts. The West Harrsion flour milling capacity is 10,500 cwts.

The West Harrison mill storage addition is the latest expansion for Siemer Milling. In September 2020, the company increased production capacity at its flour mill in Hopkinsville, Ky., by adding a whole wheat milling unit, and expanding the existing C mill.

Siemer Milling, based in Teutopolis, Ill., was established in 1882.