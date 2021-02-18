WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.8¢ per lb in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, fell 2.8¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 154.6¢, up 0.8¢ per lb from December and up 19.5¢ from January 2020.

At 217.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 2.8¢ per lb from December but up 21.4¢ per lb from January 2020.

The national average price of family flour in January was 44.6¢, down 0.4¢ from December but up 0.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in January was 131.4¢ per lb, up 0.1¢ from December and up 8.9¢ from January 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 366.9¢ per lb, down 12.4¢ from December but up 14.4¢ from January 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in January was 79.4¢, up 0.5¢ from December and up 7.8¢ from January 2020.