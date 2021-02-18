The Axis 360 Seeder from Axis Automation provides uniform coverage depositing a wide variety of ingredients, including oats, bran, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, chopped nuts and seed blends. The Axis 360 Seeder dispenses a homogenous blend every time for uniform deposits and better-looking products. Gentle handling minimizes degradation and ensures continuous flow of ingredients from the hopper. Servo motors and controls offer the maximum range of dispensing rates and precise start/stop capabilities.

