PARIS — Danone has entered into an agreement to acquire Earth Island, Los Angeles, the maker of plant-based products sold under the Follow Your Heart brand. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Product applications sold by Earth Island include Veganaise and other dips and spreads, dairy-free cheese, dairy-free yogurt, salad dressing, plant-based eggs and a pancake and waffle batter.

“Our mission has always been to produce the best plant-based food products and to make them available to as many people as possible,” said Bob Goldberg, co-founder and chief executive officer of Earth Island. “We’re very pleased to be joining the Danone family of plant-based companies in a collective effort to bring positive change in the world through the creation of sustainably and responsibly-made foods.”

The acquisition will help Danone achieve its goal of reaching $5 billion in plant-based product sales by 2025, according to the company.

“The Follow Your Heart family shares our commitment to producing high-quality products that delight consumers while contributing to the well-being of people and planet,” said Shane Grant, chief executive officer of Danone North America. “Consumers are increasingly eating flexitarian diets, and we look forward to working with the Follow Your Heart team to offer our consumers even more choices. This partnership will build on our success in plant-based beverages, yogurt alternatives and creamers, further accelerating the growth of our North American plant-based business.”