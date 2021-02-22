MILFORD, CONN. — Steve Rafferty has been named senior vice president of development for North America at Subway.

Mr. Rafferty brings more than 35 years of franchise business development experience to his new role. He joins the sandwich chain from Dunkin’ Brands, where he was senior director of US franchising and senior director of US business development. Before that he was vice president of franchising and business development at Burger King Corp. He also was director of mergers and acquisitions and franchise business leader for Taco Bell at Yum! Brands, Inc., and a business development manager at PepsiCo, Inc.

He will be responsible for leading the strategic direction for business development at Subway and driving growth initiatives for new and existing franchisees.

“Steve has the deep experience to successfully lead teams to achieve new franchise recruitment, unit growth and new market entry goals,” said Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America. “His wealth of knowledge, along with his focus on franchisee profitability, make him an ideal leader for Team Subway.”