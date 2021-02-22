CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ is featuring more matcha on its menu with the launch of a new Blueberry Matcha Latte and Matcha Topped Donut.

The Blueberry Matcha Latte combines Dunkin’s sweetened matcha green tea powder blend with blueberry flavor and guests’ choice of milk, including dairy-free alternative like oat milk and almond milk. The pairing of blueberry flavor and matcha is available in hot, iced and frozen varieties.

The new Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin’s signature glazed donut topped with matcha powder for a unique twist on a classic treat.

The new matcha items will be available nationwide beginning Feb. 24.

“Expanding our line of specialty drinks with Matcha Lattes last year created a whole new way to stay energized and refreshed at Dunkin',” said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin’. “This year, we're featuring one of our most popular drink combinations alongside our new Matcha Topped Donut to give guests even more options for enjoying this bright and delicious flavor.”