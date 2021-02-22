The BluePrint Automation (BPA) Tray Former, with its ergonomic design, was built to erect various styles of trays including open, wraparound, stack and corner post. The former can erect up to 25 trays per minute and includes automatic changeover with no change of parts. The erector includes a single or double magazine with the ability to erect two different tray sizes at once. Fitting in most plant configurations, it can help bakers achieve an outfeed direction of left, right or straight.

(804) 520-5400 • www.blueprintautomation.com