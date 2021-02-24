WHITE PLAINS, NY. – Sabra Dipping Co., LLC, a joint venture between PepsiCo, Inc. and the Strauss Group, has introduced Sabra Kids snacks for children. The products come in a brownie batter dip and graham cracker sticks variety and a taco dip and rolled tortilla chips format. Both dips are made with chickpeas.

A package features three single-serve snacks and the products are plant-based, vegan and non-GMO.

“Like many families, we’ve embraced a more plant-based way of eating at home, and I know it can be very challenging to find incredibly great tasting, excellent snacks for kids,” said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer. “Sabra Kids is a delicious snack and we’re thrilled for families to taste for themselves."