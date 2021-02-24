NEW YORK — Nunbelievable is launching a line of snack size shortbread cookies.

The shortbread cookies contain 100 calories per serving and are made using baobab fruit powder. Known for its sweet citrus taste, the ingredient contains essential minerals, antioxidants, electrolytes and prebiotic dietary fiber.

“Studies have shown that the baobab fruit can enhance immunity, help balance blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation and optimize digestive health,” said Bryan Janeczko, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nunbelievable, which also offers chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin and gluten-free double chocolate chip cookies.

The shortbread cookies are available in original shortbread, chocolate shortbread, baobab lemon poppyseed and baobab original shortbread varieties. They come in 26-cookie bundles and will retail for $19.99. They are non-GMO, kosher and free from artificial flavors and added preservatives.

A portion of the sales will go to supporting food pantries and soup kitchens, Nunbelievable said. By working with Africa’s only FairWild and organic baobab supplier, the company also will help provide supplemental income to more than 4,5000 rural African harvesters.