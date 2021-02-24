MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Sikes has been named chief operating officer of Cargill, Inc. He previously led the company’s global protein and salt enterprise when he joined Cargill’s executive team in 2019. As part of his new role, Mr. Sikes will also serve as a management director on the Cargill board of directors.

Mr. Sikes joined Cargill in 1991 and has held leadership positions in the protein business in the United States, Canada and Europe. He spent four years leading the protein business in North America, based in Wichita, Kan. Under his leadership, Mr. Sikes drove the global expansion of Cargill’s protein offerings, which include beef, poultry, eggs, seafood, value-add and specialty products, as well as plant-based options and investments in cell-based protein technologies.

Cargill also launched its BeefUp sustainability initiative to achieve a 30% greenhouse gas intensity reduction across its North American beef supply chain by 2030, measured on a per pound of product basis from a 2017 baseline.

Mr. Sikes also led Cargill’s Talent Center of Expertise and was responsible for advancing the company’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

“Brian is always thinking about our customers and innovative solutions that will exceed their expectations today and in the future,” said David MacLennan, chairman and chief executive officer of Cargill. “Equally so, he’s a people-first leader, with an unwavering commitment to health and safety, and builds diverse, inclusive teams that deliver strong results. This combination of a growth mindset and strength of leadership will help lead Cargill forward as we fulfill our purpose to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.”

Mr. Sikes is a graduate of Texas Tech University. He is on the executive board of the Greater Wichita Partnership, a hub of collaboration between the public and private sectors.