NEW YORK — ADM, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Ingredion, Inc., Kellogg Co. and PepsiCo, Inc. were among the 135 companies recognized recently by the Ethisphere Institute for their commitment to business integrity.

Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, over the past 15 years has recognized companies that have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices through programs that positively impact employees, communities, and broader stakeholders, and contribute to sustainable and profitable long-term business performance.

“We continue to be inspired by the actions and initiatives of the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees,” said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer of Ethisphere. “Leadership by this group of companies is a reason that business — above all other institutions — was most trusted during the challenging times of 2020. Honorees integrate ethics and values with corporate strategy. They speak up, are transparent, take action, and look for innovative ways to make a difference. We congratulate their efforts.”

Based on Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 data points on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Ethisphere said it streamlined its process this year and expanded its question set to better gauge how applicants adapted and responded to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Kellogg, Battle Creek, Mich., has been recognized 13 times since Ethisphere began the rankings in 2007.

“Consumers support companies that make decisions with their values and reputation in mind,” said Steven A. Cahillane, chairman and CEO. “Kellogg works every day to create a good and just world where everyone has a place at the table. We’re proud that Ethisphere recognizes this and consumers continue to trust and enjoy our iconic foods.”

Westchester, Ill.-based Ingredion, Inc. was recognized for the eighth consecutive year.

“As a company guided, united and inspired by our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together, we’re honored to be recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the eighth consecutive year,” said James P. Zallie, president and CEO. “In the face of 2020’s unprecedented challenges, our employees globally embraced our purpose and values to maintain Ingredion’s longstanding reputation as a trusted supplier, good neighbor and employer of choice. Upholding the highest standards of ethics, safety, quality and sustainability is core to our purpose-led, people-centric culture and how we fulfill our commitment to make life better — for our employees, customers, suppliers, and all stakeholders.”

Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo made Ethisphere’s list for the fifth consecutive year.

“For Grupo Bimbo, ethics is much more than a commitment; it is part of the DNA of our company and people; it is the way in which we carry out our activities every day; it is the essence under which every morning we set out on the path that puts us on the road to fulfill our purpose of ‘Nourishing a Better World,’” said Daniel Servitje, chairman and CEO of Grupo Bimbo. “Thanks to our more than 135,000 associates, this recognition is the result of their commitment, and thanks to Ethisphere, we are honored to receive this distinction for the fifth year.”

ADM, Chicago, made the list for the second consecutive year.

“Each day, our global team of 38,000 unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life, while following the highest standards of honesty and integrity,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and CEO. “We are deeply proud of being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies again this year, and for the recognition of our deep commitment to ethical business practices, transparency and corporate citizenship.”

PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, NY, has made the list all 15 years that Ethisphere has published it.

Thailand’s C.P. Group and Italy’s illy were the other two companies to make the list in the food and beverage category.