DES MOINES, IOWA — Twenty-four World Food Prize laureates from across the globe in an open letter dispatched Feb. 23 called on President Joe Biden and his administration to lead in efforts to help end world hunger.

The laureates said, “Some of us are American, some not, but we all recognize at this time, leadership from the United States is pivotal to achieving the global goals on food.”

The laureates added, “The opportunity for renewed US leadership to transform food systems has never been greater. The appetite of partners around the world to work with the United States in both the public and private sectors is strong. We urge the Biden-Harris administration to seize this moment and invest in development and cooperation to achieve zero hunger by 2030. American leadership on getting food systems right will inspire and embolden others to join forces to end hunger, counter climate change, generate jobs, and promote responsible stewardship of the environment.”

Specifically, the laureates called on the Biden administration to: