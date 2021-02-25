CHARLOTTE, NC. — Due to the continuing effects of coronavirus (COVID-19), Schubert North America will be offering a virtual webinar series in 2021.

“Limited opportunities to travel as well as the cancellation of in-person industry events increase the need to virtually engage with our customers, prospects and other industry peers,” said Nadine Hoffmann, marketing manager, Schubert North America.

The seminars will focus on innovations in robotics-based packaging technology and industry trends and challenges, which will be presented with customer case stories. Panel discussions will be held with manufacturers as well as suppliers.

The first session will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 11-11:30 am EST. It will center on sustainable packaging and will feature Michael Graf, director of Shubert consulting.

Parts 2 and 3 of sustainability will take place on Friday, June 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 from 11-11:30 am EST.

On Friday, March 5 from 10-10:30 am EST, Sebastian Mayer, sales manager, Gerhard Schubert GmbH, will host “Always a step ahead.” This session will be aimed towards showing bakers how a combination of flexibility, efficiency and quality can be used for ideal positioning in the future.

“Flexible Packaging in Baking & Snacks” will be held Friday, April 9 from 11-11:10 am EST with presenter Giorgio Calorio, sales account manager, Schubert North America.

“Our sales and consulting teams are looking forward to sharing their technical expertise to support and educate producers of fast moving consumer goods in their packaging operations,” Ms. Hoffmann said. “Schubert’s webinars will address trends in different industries, include customer examples and of course highlight Schubert’s new technological developments.”

Sessions will be live and can be registered for here.