CBF Bakery Systems side drive metal conveyor belts provide an advanced spiral conveyor system technology. The positive side drive and cageless design eliminates risk of catastrophic failure, such as belt flipping. With a positive conveyor sprocket drive, the CBF side drive belts provide a continuous product flow and are gentle with fragile or delicate products. It saves money by protecting product quality, increasing throughput, decreasing footprint and reducing waste.

(717) 793-2941 • www.babbcompanies.com