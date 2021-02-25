PORTLAND — Columbia Grain International (CGI) has acquired a facility in Minto, ND, from Gavilon Grain. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Minto location houses two grain elevators and has an 840,000-bu capacity.

CGI has hired Tyler Kieffer as location manager, overseeing operations at the Arvilla and Larimore locations along with the newly acquired Minto plant. Mr. Kieffer joins CGI with more than five years of experience in the grain business and resides on his own hobby farm with his wife in Hillsboro, ND. Additionally, Nathan Sillers joins CGI as operations manager for these locations, having worked with Gavilon in the past.

“CGI acquired the Minto location because it complements our existing locations at Arvilla and Crystal, ND,” said Kurt Haarmann, senior vice president of the grain division at CGI. “It is located 32 miles from Arvilla, and 33 miles from Crystal. This acquisition will help us to better serve growers in Minto, and the surrounding areas, by providing another harvest location for wheat, soybeans, corn, dry edible beans, and specialty crops.”