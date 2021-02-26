CHICAGO – Mondelez International builds on its Snacking Made Right commitment with its new impact investing platform, Sustainable Futures. Through this platform, the global snack company will co-invest in projects that address climate change and organizations that improve communities.

“We don’t have all the answers, but we do know that alone we can never achieve significant progress in the fight against systemic issues like climate change,” said Dirk Van de Put, chief executive officer and chairman of Mondelez International. “Sustainable Futures is our first foray into impact investing and gives us the opportunity to work with others in supporting environment and social projects that can help drive meaningful, long-term change.”

Sustainable Futures looks to take on projects that will reduce carbon emissions, protect forests and increase resilience in the regions from which Mondelez sources raw materials. Sustainable Futures first social investments will support a non-governmental organization (NGO) in India establishing a women-owned enterprise to up-cycle plastic packaging into board material for multiple uses. The platform will also be a part of INMED Aquaponics Social Enterprise in South Africa, which supports climate-smart food production.

“It’s only by testing and learning new approaches and by seeking new forms of partnership with NGOs, governments and social entrepreneurs, that we can unleash the creativity we need to tackle some of the world’s most challenging issues,” added Christine Montenegro McGrath, vice president and chief of global impact and sustainability at Mondelez International. “By offering seed investment and expertise through Sustainable Futures, Mondelez International can help to create lasting solutions in areas like forest protection, carbon emissions reduction and innovation in recycling.”