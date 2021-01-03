Controlling the expansion of air to eliminate large holes in gluten-free breads is a major advance and the process customization offered by the Handtmann. The company's Rotary Cut-Off Solution delivers product consistency that improves consumer perception. It delivers consistent precision with +/-1% scaling that reduces giveaway and improves production efficiencies. The commercial production capacity is designed for large bakeries, and the ability to accurately deposit both sticky dough and semi-liquid batters also helps bakeries handle many lower-volume formulations.

