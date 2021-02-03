ORLANDO, FLA. — HighKey is introducing Plant-Based Protein Cereal, a new line of ready-to-eat cereal with the highest protein content and lowest net carbs in the plant-based cereal category, according to the company.

HighKey Plant-Based Protein Cereal contains 16 grams of plant-based protein, 4 grams of net carbs and 3 grams of fiber per ¾-cup serving. The vegan-friendly, gluten-free and keto-friendly cereal comes in three flavors: cocoa, fruity and frosted. The cocoa cereal contains 160 calories per serving, while the fruity and frosted varieties contain 150 calories.

Formulated with no added sugar and sweetened with erythritol and stevia, the new plant-based cereal is made with soy protein, coconut oil, rice flour, inulin and oat fiber.

“Our Protein Cereal has been a hit with consumers,” said Aditya Patel, co-founder of HighKey. “Featuring nostalgic games on the box and classic flavors, we knew that the next step would be to make a plant-based version. We're on a mission to change the way people eat and want to deliver as many low-carb alternatives as possible that taste just as great as the original. Plant-based, low-carb and low-sugar diets aren't mutually exclusive.”

HighKey Plant-Based Protein Cereal is available on Amazon and the company's website for $9.99 per 10-oz box.