Most consumers still perceive tortillas and flatbreads to be healthier than regular bread. However, if they compare product labels, some tortillas and flatbread may have a greater amount of fat, salt and calories per serving than traditional bread. That’s simply because of the density of these products, which are often hot or cold pressed and don’t contain the airiness of sandwich and specialty bread, buns and rolls.

As a result, many producers such as FGF Brands focus on simple, nutritious ingredients for its clean label products. The Toronto-based bakery’s popular Stonefire naan is made with an authentic recipe, including buttermilk and ghee. When baked in the patented tandoor tunnel ovens at high temperatures, it creates the signature bubbles and chars of an authentic naan. Additionally, the bakery strives to provide value and entertainment with its Stonefire brand.

“Our focus will always remain on delivering value, but also value as ‘quality for the price.’ We will not sacrifice quality for our consumers,” Jim Gibson, vice president of marketing, FGF Brands, told Baking & Snack for its February issue. “With a reduced entertainment budget and higher incidence of in-home meals, why not ensure that consumers’ in-home experience is a great one?”

The use of alternative flours also is becoming more prevalent. Tortilla producers have responded to the appeal of plant-based foods, outside of traditional grain, using options like almond, coconut, cauliflower and pea protein. Gluten-free is driving corn tortilla sales, noted Natalie Bacani-Gutierrez, managing director, Tortillas Inc., Las Vegas. In today’s market, health and nutrition are in the eyes of the beholder.